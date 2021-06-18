Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.