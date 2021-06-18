Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

NYSE:RGA opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,661,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

