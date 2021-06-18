Piper Sandler Boosts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $105.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE:DAR opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,989,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

