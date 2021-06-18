Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $1,806,500.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.14. 13,331,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,881,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,219.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 137.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4,185.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 27.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

