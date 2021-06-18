Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after acquiring an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

