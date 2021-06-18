Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

TJX stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

