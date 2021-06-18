Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 297.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 119,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $269.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

