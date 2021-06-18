Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

