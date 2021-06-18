Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

