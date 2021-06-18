Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after acquiring an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

