Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.17 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.