PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 13th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PCN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,193. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

