Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,760. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Earnings History and Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

