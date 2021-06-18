PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Trading 1.5% Higher

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.