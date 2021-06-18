Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,144,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $419,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

