Phaedra Chrousos Sells 2,075 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VNDA stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

