Phaedra Chrousos Sells 2,075 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
VNDA stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VNDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
