PFM Asset Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PFM Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of PFM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PFM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after purchasing an additional 869,079 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after buying an additional 477,979 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,767,000 after buying an additional 430,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after buying an additional 416,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.90. 15,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,117. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83.

