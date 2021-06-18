Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$8.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.00.

PEY opened at C$6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total value of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$459,575.24. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$40,999.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,992.55. Insiders have sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338 in the last three months.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

