Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$6.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$7.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$40,999.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,992.55. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at C$459,575.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $507,338.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.