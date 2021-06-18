Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PAHGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PAHGF opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.14.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

