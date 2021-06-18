Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 460 ($6.01).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 466.43 ($6.09).

PETS stock traded down GBX 18.80 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 442.80 ($5.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 22.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,361.77. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 488 ($6.38).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

