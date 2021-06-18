Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Trading Down 12.6%

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) fell 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 1,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Petrofac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POFCF)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

