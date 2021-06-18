PetroChina Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,022 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,938% compared to the average volume of 297 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PTR traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that PetroChina will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in PetroChina during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.