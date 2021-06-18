Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Short Interest Update

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Petra Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,619. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Petra Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.