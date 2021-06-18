Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Simmons cut shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

