Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 49,945 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

PPIH stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.03. 46,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $57.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

