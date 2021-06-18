PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) versus ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Head to Head Contrast

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $469.35 million 4.35 $52.37 million $0.27 77.15 ACRES Commercial Realty $50.31 million 3.10 -$197.71 million ($15.09) -1.12

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.18%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.55%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 60.51% 35.75% 6.54% ACRES Commercial Realty 24.67% 5.76% 1.07%

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS); and related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Westbury, New York.

