Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Penn Virginia reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 317,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,803. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $866.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

