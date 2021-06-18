Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 293 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PEGA stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.25. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -257.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

