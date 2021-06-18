Pecaut & CO. Decreases Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Pecaut & CO. lowered its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,236. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

