Pecaut & CO. Acquires Shares of 6,775 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

