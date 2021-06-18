PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.69.

PDCE stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $22,731,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $24,541,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

