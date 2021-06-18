Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0081

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $6,496.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.09 or 0.00756847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00084284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042714 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.