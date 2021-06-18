Patientory Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Patientory has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $19,730.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.19 or 0.00741933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00083841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042623 BTC.

About Patientory

PTOY is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

