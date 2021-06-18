Particl (PART) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Particl has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $35,740.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00004936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.92 or 0.00436322 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,825,637 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,062 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.