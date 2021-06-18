Pareto Securities Upgrades Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) to “Buy”

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSKFF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates in two segments, Kongsberg Maritime, and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. The Kongsberg Maritime segment supplies solutions, systems, products, and services to various maritime markets and maritime vessel segments.

