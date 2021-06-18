Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.95.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.39. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

