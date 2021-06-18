Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,595,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,210,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $233,595.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,156 shares in the company, valued at $786,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

