Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 161,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

Shares of CME stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.33. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

