Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,565 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

