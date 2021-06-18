Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,336 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

