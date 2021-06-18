Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-5.990 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.72. The company had a trading volume of 57,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,261. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.