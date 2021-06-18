Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $386.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto’s fiscal third-quarter results benefited from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Increase in revenues from each geographical segment was tailwinds. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Moreover, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.15.

PANW opened at $372.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 906 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

