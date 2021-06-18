PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 79,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFX. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in PainReform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PainReform during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PainReform during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in PainReform during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PainReform alerts:

Shares of PRFX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. PainReform has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.