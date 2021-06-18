Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 573,768 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 378,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.