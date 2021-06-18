Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $95,595,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 752,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,788,000 after purchasing an additional 506,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.74 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

