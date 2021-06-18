Pacific Global Investment Management CO Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $22.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,411.98. 55,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,455.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,330.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

