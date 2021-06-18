Pacific Global Investment Management CO Has $1.58 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in 3M by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.