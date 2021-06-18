Pacific Global Investment Management CO Decreases Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $16,222,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,126,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,143,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.03. 9,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

