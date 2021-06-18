Pacific Global Investment Management CO Buys 772 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO owned about 0.08% of Compass Diversified worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 826.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,909. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -511.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.34. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

CODI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

